Biden Wipes Out Trump In Positive Ad To Latino Community

President Biden hits Trump for calling Latinos rapists and echoing Hitler while telling Latinos that together we will change the world.

President Biden says in the new ad from the Biden campaign, “This election is an election between me

and a guy named Trump. This is a guy who called Latinos criminal drug dealers and rapists. Now he says immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country. Â What the hell is he talking about? The reason we’re as good as we are is because we are the most diverse country in the world,Â and with you all we’re going to work together andÂ change the world.”

Watch the ad:

President Biden and Vice President Harris are running on a positive message of unity, while Donald Trump speaks of nothing but negativity and division.

Positive campaign messages traditionally appeal more to voters than negativity.

One of the main reasons why Donald Trump’s campaign is failing to raise money is that even the most committed supporters will begin to tune out a political message if it is all negative all of the time.

Biden and Harris are following a different path. The President and Vice President are emphasizing the success that the nation has had during their term in office while stressing that there is even more the country can accomplish together.

Candidates like Trump can only be successful when voters are distracted, disinterested, unengaged, and demoralized.

From Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, positive messages get incumbent presidents reelected.

While the pundit class may dismiss it, never underestimate the power of positivity with voters.

