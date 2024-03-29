Presidents Biden, Clinton, and Obama at a fundraiser.

Biden Confirms That Dark Brandon Is Real At Fundraiser With Clinton And Obama

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

President Biden confirmed that Dark Brandon is real during a fundraiser with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Video:

Before the record setting fundraiser, the three presidents taped a podcast episode for the Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes podcast Smartless:

Stephen Colbert was on hand at the fundraiser to moderate a panel discussion with the three presidents, as by the looks of things it was a special night that also raised more money than Trump raised in the past month, or the RNC has raised all year.

Dark Brandon is real, and Donald Trump is finding out exactly what Dark Brandon can do in a general election campaign.

Tagged: , , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023