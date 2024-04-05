House Democrats Introduce Bill To Rename Miami Federal Prison After Donald Trump

Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) have introduced a bill to rename the Miami federal prison after Donald Trump.

This was the Democratic response after House Republicans suggested naming the Dulles Airport after Trump:

Legislation says, “Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the institution referred to in subsection (a) shall be considered to be a reference to the ‘‘Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 5, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

The Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution has a nice ring to it. Who knows? It could someday House its namesake.

House Republicans have taken their worship of Trump and attempts to whitewash his criminality to absurd levels. Everything that the MAGA’s in the House do is intended to please Trump and his supporters. To the rest of the country it makes zero sense to rename an airport after the least popular president in American history, but House Republicans as a collective are out of touch with reality.

In the past, there have been efforts to get Trump a Nobel Prize because it irks him endlessly that President Barack Obama has one and he does not. Republicans have also toyed with the idea of adding Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore, or putting his face on US currency, but the House Democrats have it right.

The only place where Trump’s name and image belong is on a federal correction facility.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.