Trump’s Gloom And Doom Meets Reality As Biden Passes 15 Million Jobs Created

Trump and Republicans want to run on the economy, but the Biden boom continues as the US economy passed 15 million jobs created during the Democrat’s presidency.

Biden reacted to the March jobs numbers in a statement:

Todayâ€™s report marks a milestone in Americaâ€™s comeback. Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. With todayâ€™s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office. Thatâ€™s 15 million more people who have the dignity and respect that comes with a paycheck.

My plan is growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, investing in all Americans, and giving the middle class a fair shot. Unemployment has been under 4% for the longest stretch in more than 50 years. Wages are going up. Inflation has come down significantly.

Weâ€™ve come a long way, but I wonâ€™t stop fighting for hardworking families. Iâ€™m taking action to lower costs, from bringing down the price of insulin and inhalers and prescription drugs, to eliminating junk fees. Iâ€™m calling on large corporations to pass along their record profits to consumers. And Iâ€™ll continue to stand against Congressional Republicansâ€™ efforts to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and to enact massive tax giveaways for the wealthy and big corporations.

Biden has made history, but the President is right. Corporations are still using inflation as an excuse to keep profits and prices high. The next step will be for the administration to crack down on corporations who price gouging American consumers.

What President Biden has accomplished has been historic and it blows Trump’s narrative of the country being better off four years ago out of the water. COVID is still around, but people aren’t stuck in their houses, unemployed, getting sick, and dying of coronavirus like they were four years ago.

The are you better off argument is a standard tactic of non-incumbent presidential campaign, but the Biden jobs numbers suggest that the answer to Trump’s question is that Americans are definitely better off now than they were four years ago, and if given a second term and a Democratic majority Congress, things could get even better.

