Trump Claims He’s The Modern Nelson Mandela In Saturday Meltdown

Trump is melting down in real time on Saturday, as the reality that he is going to stand trial in Manhattan seems to be hitting him.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, he’s got me GAGGED, because he doesn’t want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out. How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-“Protection Agency” New York Judges do I have to endure before somebody steps in? I had New York Federal Judge, Lewis Kaplan, with a woman who I never knew, and had nothing to do with, until she sued me for “defamation.” She did not know what day, month, or year the supposed “incident” took place – She knew nothing. Kaplan, a Hillary friend, wouldn’t even let my lawyers put on a proper case, made it two cases instead of one, took away my American Right to defend myself, and was a Crazed Bully as his wife and friends sat in the Courthouse, every day in their little roped off section, and prodded him on in awe. This mysterious lady, who said rape is sexy, got $91 Million Dollars.

Then, of course, we have Arthur Engoron, a total lunatic, whack job, who ruled that I should pay an almost $500 Million Dollar “fine” for having done nothing wrong (No Victims, No Damages, Ironclad Disclaimer, ONLY SUCCESS!), in fact, he was the one who committed fraud when he purposely, at the direction of Racist, Corrupt A.G. Letitia James, undervalued Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars.

Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with – How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump thinks that he is just like an imprisoned Africa civil rights leader who fought against Apartheid for decades.

Donald Trump is apparently a civil rights leader who is fighting for the right of a fraudster to commit crimes against elections and attempt to overthrow democracy.

These two things are not the same.

Trump has been denial about going on trial.

He told the press that he didn’t think that the trial was going to happen, “I don’t know you’re going to have a trial. I don’t know how you can have a trial like this in the middle of an election, a presidential election. Again, this is a Biden trial. These are all Biden trials because Colangelo works for Biden. Can you imagine they take a guy out of DOJ and put him into the attorney general’s office and then into the Manhattan DA’s office to go after Trump? These are all Biden trials. I don’t know if you’re going to have it. I think we’ll get some court rulings.”

Trump hasn’t gotten any court rulings, and he is set to stand trial in nine days.

Reality is setting in on the ex-president that for the first time in his life, he is about to be held accountable.