Schumer Warns McConnell Is Plotting The Most Unfair Impeachment Trial In History

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is warning that Mitch McConnell is plotting the most rushed and unfair impeachment trial in history.

Sen Schumer said on the Senate floor:

Leader Mcconnell claimed that the House ran, quote, the most rushed, least thorough, and unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history. I know that that’s the Republican talking point, but here’s the reality, leader McConnell is plotting the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment trial in modern history.

His plan to prevent House managers from calling witnesses to prove their case is a dramatic break from precedence. We heard about precedence from the leader. Never has there been a presidential impeachment trial from in which the majority prevented the house managers from fairly presenting their case, to have witnesses explain their knowledge of the alleged malfeasance. Leader McConnell is breaking president, strong-arm his caucus into making this the first senate impeachment trial of the president in history that heard no witnesses.

We ask, is the president’s case so weak that none of the president’s men can defend him understand oath. The president’s case is so weak that none of the president’s men can defend him understand oath. If the House case is so weak why is leader McConnell so afraid of witnesses and documents?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi won’t send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she sees what Schumer and McConnell agree on in terms of Trump’s trial. McConnell made it very clear that he views his job in the Senate as delegitimizing Trump’s impeachment.

Sen. Schumer was correct. Mitch McConnell is planning a rushed show trial. The Majority Leader doesn’t want evidence and witnesses. He wants to get the trial over with ASAP. McConnell is afraid to let the American people see the evidence against Trump.

McConnell is trying to run a scam on the American people, which is why Democrats need to speak out against the trial plot every day.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook