Trump Didn’t Tell Democrats About Soleimani attack

Trump violated protocol by not telling the four Democratic members of the Gang of Eight about the Soleimani attack before it happened.

`

CNN reported:

The four Democrats in the “Gang of Eight,” a group of top congressional leaders who are generally privy to sensitive information that the rest of Congress is not always briefed on, include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who Thursday night criticized the administration for not consulting with Congress ahead of the attack.

It’s unclear if any of the four Republican leaders were briefed ahead of time, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Thursday with President Donald Trump at his Florida resort. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, who is not a member of the Gang of Eight but who is a close ally of Trump’s, said on Fox News Friday morning that he was briefed about the potential operation when he was with Trump in Florida this week.

Trump is using the military and a potential war with Iran to bury the headlines on impeachment and boost his political fortunes ahead of the 2020 election. The president thinks that he is punishing Democrats, while at the same time expecting the nation to rally around him after his order to kill Iran’s top general.

Donald Trump continues to act like he is the president of the Republican Party, not the United States of America.

By not giving the Democratic members of the Gang of Eight advance notice, Trump is telegraphing his motives.

The escalation with Iran was all about Donald Trump putting the 2020 election ahead of US national security.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook