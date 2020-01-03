Trump Launched Iran Attack To Distract From Impeachment

3.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Trump is tweeting about impeachment as he escalated tensions with Iran and pushed the United States closer to an expanded war in the Middle East.

While the official administration line is that Iran posed an imminent threat to American lives in Iraq, Trump’s tweets show that his mind is still locked on impeachment.

Trump tweeted:

Christopher Bedford, The Federalist Senior Editor. “There is NOTHING NEW in these Emails at all that’s been discovered. It’s exactly what we knew before, which is that the White House & political figures wanted to cut off aid, Trump wanted to question aid to a number of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

….different places that he thought were wasteful, and the career staff, as they always do, pushed back, and made a million excuses as to why they could not possibly stop spending U.S. taxpayer money. There was a back & forth over the legal arguments, & the W.H. decision was…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

….followed, and then it was withdrawn. The Democrats argument for impeachment has not gotten stronger over the last few weeks. As Senator Josh Hawley just said, he’s going to enter a Motion to Dismiss the Impeachment Trial because it’s never actually been brought to trial.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Because Trump doesn’t do subtle, this is pinned to the top of his Twitter account:

Trump is trying to distract from impeachment by ordering the killing of Iran’s top general. The warning has existed from those who know him, that if Trump ever felt cornered as president, he would do something desperate and extreme that would jeopardize American lives and national security.

The president has played his most desperate card in a bid to redefine himself as a wartime president instead of an impeached president.

This is an epic political miscalculation by Trump, as the anti-war position of the nation has not changed. The conflict with Iran has the potential to make the Iraq war look like a child’s Sunday afternoon at the playground.

A war with Iran will cost Trump the election, as the president is risking American lives to save his political career.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook