Democrats Release Evidence Of Devin Nunes Role In Ukraine Plot

Rep. Devin Nunes was caught red-handed as Democrats have released text messages between his top aide and Lev Parnas on the Ukraine plot.

One of the exchanges involved Nunes aide Derek Harvey setting up a meeting with Lev Parnas at the Trump Hotel:

Parnas on April 19: Also do you want to interview the general prosecutor who got [ditched] by Biden? Also the anti corruption prosecutor? Let me know.

Harvey: Does tomorrow work?

The messages also show that Harvey met with Giuliani and Parnas at the Trump Hotel. The messages are confirmation of Parnas’s story that Nunes was involved in the plot but trying to lay low because he is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Read the full text messages:

Nunes Parnas text messages

Devin Nunes threatened to sue Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) because Lieu said that he was involved with Parnas and the Ukraine scheme. Ted Lieu was telling the truth, and Rep. Devin Nunes is lying.

It is uncertain if Nunes is in any legal jeopardy for his role in the plot, but he politically he is in a world of hurt and looks like another Trump stooge who is about to go down.

