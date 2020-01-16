Devin Nunes Is Doomed After Getting Caught In Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is in big trouble after he was outed by Lev Parnas as a player in Trump’s Ukraine plot to get dirt on Joe Biden.

Parnas said on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, “We don’t have too much of a relationship. We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting basically where it expanded was when I introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics, an ethics committee, he couldn’t be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out.”

An impeachment investigator on the House Intelligence Committee “wanted to help out” shaking down Ukraine.

That’s a problem, but it is what Parmas set next that has Nunes in a world of hurt, “I was in shock when I was watching the hearings and when I saw Devin Nunes sitting up there, and then there was a picture where Harvey was in back sitting. I texted my attorney I can’t believe this is happening. Because they were involved in getting all this stuff on Biden. I mean, Derek Harvey had several Skype interviews I set up with different prosecutors like the anti-corruption prosecutor in Ukraine, so it’s hard to see them lie like that when you know it’s like that scary because you know, he was sitting there and making all these statements and all that. He knew very well that he knew what was going. He knew what was happening. He knows who I am.”

Nunes is already under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which is why he was trying to be on the down-low with his role in the Ukraine scheme. Everybody knew that Nunes was Trump’s mole in the House, but now he has been implicated in potentially criminal activities involving the Ukraine plot. Devin Nunes serves as a reminder that Ukraine is bigger than a Trump scandal. It’s a Republican Party scandal.

