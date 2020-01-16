Ukraine Announces Investigation Of Giuliani For Yovanovitch Surveillance

Trump finally got Ukraine to announce an investigation, but it is of Rudy Giuliani for his surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch.

Buzzfeed News reported:

Ukrainian authorities said Thursday they had opened a criminal investigation into whether the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance by associates of Rudy Giuliani while in Kyiv last spring.

….

“Ukraine’s position is to not interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States,” an interior ministry official said. “However, the published records contain the fact of a possible violation of the legislation of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat on the territory of another country.

“Ukraine cannot ignore such illegal activities on its territory.”

The evidence is Lev Parnas’s chats with Robert Hyde where they discuss monitoring the movements of the former Ambassador to Ukraine. Parnas has said that Hyde is continuously drunk, so he dismissed his claims, but Parnas would benefit from distancing himself from any stalking of Yovanovitch. The FBI has not commented on whether or not they are opening an investigation, as Yovanovitch and her lawyer have requested. Still, even if Trump can suppress federal law enforcement from doing their jobs in the United States, he can’t stop Ukraine from investigating him in their country.

Donald Trump desperately wanted Ukraine to open an investigation. They have finally given the president what he wanted, but they are investigating his lawyer and his associates, not Joe Biden.

