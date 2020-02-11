Two Roger Stone Prosecutors Resign After Trump And Barr Change Sentencing Recommendation

Two of the federal prosecutors who prosecuted Roger Stone after resigned after Donald Trump and William Barr intervened and changed Stone’s sentencing recommendation.

Axios reported:

The Justice Department is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

The downgraded sentencing recommendation is sure to prompt allegations of political interference. In a possible sign of the coming fallout, former Mueller prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky and Jonathan Kravis filed notices withdrawing from the Stone case and resigning from their positions as special assistant U.S. attorney and assistant U.S. attorney in D.C., respectively.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff labeled the actions of Trump and Barr an abuse of power.

While it is heartening that there are US attorneys of integrity who would rather resign than participate in Trump and Barr’s corruption, the reality is that, if recent history is any indication, competent public servants will be replaced with Trump lackeys who have no qualms about violating rules, standards, and even laws to protect the president.

Trump and Barr are abusing their power and the only way to get rid of them is at the ballot box in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook