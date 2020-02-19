Trayvon Martin Killer George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg And Elizabeth Warren

Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman is suing Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for $265 million.

Warren’s tweet on the anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death was, “My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children-especially young Black boys-can grow up safe and free.”

Zimmerman’s attorney, right-wing extremist Larry Klayman said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “It is high time that the cheap and harmful use of the race card by politicians of all stripes be made to cease and desist. Their despicable “race tactics” are not only causing great harm to persons such as my client George Zimmerman, but also are damaging relations between black and white Americans who are all brothers. The nation should applaud Mr. Zimmerman for taking a strong stand and pushing back against hack politicians like Buttigieg and Warren, who know no bounds of decency and frankly could obviously care less about whom they hurt in their quest to dishonesty use and manipulate black voters to win the 2020 Democrat presidential primary.”

Zimmerman’s lawsuit is a joke. There was nothing defamatory in Warren’s tweet that was stating a fact. If George Zimmerman would not have killed Trayvon Martin, he would still be alive today.

Stating a fact is not playing the race card. It is also not damaging to race relations to point out that innocent Americans are being shot and killed every single day, and that something needs to be done about the nation’s gun violence epidemic.

George Zimmerman has been in and out of trouble with the law since the Trayvon Martin killing, and it appears that he is trying to make a fast buck and return to right-wing martyrdom with a nuisance lawsuit that should be laughed out of court.

