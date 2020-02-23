Trump Confirms He’s The Bernie/Russia Leaker With Attack On Adam Schiff

Trump demanded an investigation of Rep. Adam Schiff for the leak of the intel that Russia is helping Sanders, which suggests that Trump is the leaker.

Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for India:

I have not been briefed on that at all. Nobody told me about it. They leaked it — Adam Schiff and his group, they leaked it to the papers as usual. They ought to investigate Adam Schiff for leaking that information. He should not be leaking information out of intelligence. They ought to investigate Adam Schiff.”

What it could be is you know the Democrats are treating Bernie Sanders very unfairly and it sounds to me like a leak from Adam Schiff because they don’t want Bernie Sanders to represent them. It sounds like it’s ’16 all over again for Bernie Sanders.

He had a great victory yesterday, but you know what happening, you can see the handwriting on the wall.

Video:

WATCH: After press reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election, Trump blames House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff and calls for an investigation into the leak. #MTP Pres. Trump: "Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that all." pic.twitter.com/LYeemOptQh — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 23, 2020

Contrary to Trump’s fantasies, Adam Schiff is not a leaker, and he would have nothing to gain from harming a Democratic presidential campaign. There is one known leaker in the Gang of Eight who get these briefing, and that is Rep. Devin Nunes.

Trump is denying a media report that he was briefed on Russia helping Sanders, but even if he weren’t directly briefed, he would have been told by Nunes, and the White House could leak it to the media.

The President is trying to turn Democrats against each other, and Bernie Sanders is his weapon of choice for this mission. Trump wants Sanders to be the nominee so that he can blame him for Russian election interference, and run a campaign that will be all about Bernie Sanders, not Donald Trump.

Trump trying to get Schiff investigated for the Sanders/Russia story is confirmation that the real leaker is Donald Trump.

