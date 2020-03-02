Amy Klobuchar Drops Out And Endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will be ending her presidential campaign and appearing at a rally with Joe Biden to endorse the former vice president.

CNN confirmed:



Sen. Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide tells CNN.

The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join the former vice president at his rally, where she will suspend her campaign and give her endorsement on the eve of Super Tuesday.

….

A Democratic official told CNN that the Klobuchar campaign was worried that the senator would lose her home state of Minnesota on Tuesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the race’s front-runner, is holding a rally in the state on Monday night.

There was no path for Klobuchar to stay in the race. She could have, and some would say should have, dropped out after Nevada. She is going beyond what Pete Buttigieg did when he dropped out by endorsing Joe Biden right away.

The Democratic primary field has thinned as three Democrats have dropped out of the race since Saturday night. Amy Klobuchar gave it a good run and made it further than many expected, but it was time for her to leave the stage, as a split race on helps Bernie Sanders.

Democrats are coming together behind Biden, as a Biden vs Sanders vs Warren primary is now the heart of the Democratic campaign.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook