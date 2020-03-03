Joe Biden Could Have An Insurmountable Lead After Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden could leave Super Tuesday with an insurmountable delegate lead as he is on track for a big night.

Dave Wasserman tweeted:

Folks, Joe Biden could be on track to win a clear plurality (if not majority) of the 1,357 Super Tuesday delegates at stake. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

And:

If Biden can win TX and keep CA within single digits, he'll likely exit Super Tuesday with a delegate lead that's close to insurmountable. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

The Sanders’ pledge to bring in new and young voters has not happened:

Younger and new voters aren't showing up for Sanders. Biden got 31% of the vote with younger voters in NC. #SuperTuesdayResults pic.twitter.com/9UGrRq9XQY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2020



The Biden momentum is real, and it is already clear that Mike Bloomberg is a big bust, and the Bernie Sanders’ “expanded coalition” was more hot air and wishful thinking than a reality.

Joe Biden is on his way to flipping the entire narrative of the primary, and could leave Tuesday rolling toward the Democratic nomination.

