Trump Is Now Spreading A Fake Video Of Joe Biden

The Trump campaign is spreading a deceptively edited of Joe Biden that has the former vice president saying, “we can only elect Donald Trump.”

Here is the edited clip that the Trump campaign is spreading around:

What Biden really said was, “We can only reelect Donald Trump if we get engaged in this circular firing squad here.”

Full Biden clip:

Trump and his staff are so desperate that they are creating fake news about Joe Biden. The fact that Trump is resorting to these kinds of tactics so early is proof that they have nothing on Biden.

The Ukraine conspiracy theory backfired and got Trump impeached, so the Trump campaign and the White House are searching for anything that they can use against Biden.

America does have fake news problem, and its epicenter is named Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook