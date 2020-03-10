Joe Biden Devastates Trump In Soaring Primary Victory Speech

Joe Biden gave a soaring presidential speech where he promised honest and reassuring leadership if he defeats Trump and becomes president.

Biden said after another series of primary wins:

At this moment when there’s so much fear in the country, when there’s so much fear across the world, we need American leadership. We need presidential leadership that’s honest, trusted, truthful, and steady. Reassuring leadership. If I’m given the honor of becoming your president, I promise you I’ll strive to give the nation that very leadership every day, every day I have the privilege to hold office. That’s the reason I’m running for president.

I believe we’re in an incredible moment in American history, a phenomenal opportunity to deliver a bold, Progressive vision to the American people. Guaranteeing that every American has health care, affordable health care, total health care. Not a privilege but a right. Building on Obamacare, providing every child access to good education regardless of their to deal with the moral depravity of our children who have to learn as they go to school — little children — to duck and cover, zigzag down a hallway because they fear someone with a semiautomatic weapon may be coming in. We have to stand up to the gun manufacturers and to the NRA, and I will do it.

Biden sounded like a president and hit Trump is both of his major weak spots. The reason why there is so much panic over the coronavirus is that Trump is a divisive and non-reassuring figure, and a president who has skyrocketed toward 20,000 fact-checked lies while in office can by no metric be called honest.

The nation has been in a car with a stuck accelerator, no brakes, and Donald Trump at the wheel for more than three years. Joe Biden is offering comfort, reassurance, and optimism to voters who are in desperate need of all three.

Former Vice President Biden showed tonight that if this election is a contest of character, Trump is doomed.

