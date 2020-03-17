White House Supports Plan To Provide Coronavirus Cash Payments

The White House has joined with Democratic and Republican members of Congress in supporting a plan to issue $250 billion in emergency cash payments to the American people.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Trump administration said it backs a plan to send checks directly to Americans, likely within the next two weeks, as part of a stimulus plan to help households and businesses hit by the sudden economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pitching Senate Republicans on a roughly $850 billion economic stimulus package, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the Trump administration works to craft more legislation to cushion the economic blow.

The idea that is being floated is a $1,000 cash payment to every American in order to help people cover their bills and inject spending into the economy. In the short term, those people and businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus are likely to be receiving cash and other assistance.

The US economy is service-based and not likely to last long if something is not done quickly to help to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. As the virus is spreading exponentially, there is a valid question as to whether this action is already too late. If it takes 2-4 weeks for the aid to reach people, the economic damage may already be done.

It is a good idea to mitigate the long-term economic impact, but the short-term help should have been passed days when the House acted.

The government remains behind the curve as the crisis worsens from coast to coast.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook