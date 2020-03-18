3 Weeks From Next Contest, Bernie Sanders Assesses Path Forward After Losses On Tuesday

After a rout of losses on Tuesday evening to former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is reportedly questioning his next moves in the Democratic Party’s primary contests to determine a nominee for president.

Biden won in all three states up for grabs Tuesday, including Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. His total delegate count right now sits at 1,153, while 861 delegates are pledged to Sanders at this time.

To win the nomination outright on the first ballot, a candidate must get 1,991 delegates, a simple majority of the total that are allocated. It’s possible that Biden won’t reach that number, but could wind up with the plurality win.

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins the Arizona Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/TsrS2ICMQI pic.twitter.com/LTWJY1Agg5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 18, 2020

Previously, when Sanders had a temporary lead in the delegate count, he said that whoever wound up with the plurality win should also win the nomination. To his credit, when he lost that lead, he stood by his previous comments.

Many have been calling for Sanders to drop out, especially in light of the current coronavirus outbreak. Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said the candidate had plenty of time to think things over.

With remaining Democratic primaries likely to be diminished by coronavirus, Bernie Sanders should drop out to grant Joe Biden a clean victory and clearer path to ousting President Trump, the Sun-Times Editorial Board writes. https://t.co/jKxjTbonRk — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 12, 2020

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” Shakir said in a statement.

The next contests to take place will happen on Saturday, April 4. They will involve primaries in Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming. Louisiana, which was also slated to have a primary election on that date, has canceled the event to address coronavirus fears.

The following Tuesday, a primary election will also take place in Wisconsin.

Also on Tuesday, primary challengers to President Donald Trump were dealt a campaign-ending setback, as the commander-in-chief reached the delegate threshold necessary in order to clinch the nomination for president from the Republican Party.