Trump Sent 17.8 Tons Of US Supplies To China Then Blames Obama For PPE Shortage

Trump is blaming Obama for lack of Personal Protective Equipment to combat the coronavirus, but his administration sent tons of vital US supplies to China.

Trump said during the March 20 coronavirus briefing, “We inherited an obsolete broken old system that wasn’t meant for this. We discarded that system and we now have a new system that can do millions of people as you need them, but we had to get rid of a broken old system that didn’t work.”

The truth is that Trump didn’t take the coronavirus seriously and gave away critical US supplies to China.

According to a press release from the State Department, the US gave 17.8 tons of supplies including ventilators and masks to China:

This week the State Department has facilitated the transportation of nearly 17.8 tons of donated medical supplies to the Chinese people, including masks, gowns, gauze, respirators, and other vital materials. These donations are a testament to the generosity of the American people.

Today, the United States government is announcing it is prepared to spend up to $100 million in existing funds to assist China and other impacted countries, both directly and through multilateral organizations, to contain and combat the novel coronavirus. This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong U.S. leadership in response to the outbreak.

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo bragged about the federal government acting like a shipping clerk for China:

We have coordinated with U.S. organizations to transport more humanitarian relief to people in Wuhan. Personal protective equipment and other medical supplies donated by these organizations can help save lives in #China and help protect people from the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/57SN2TXfLP — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 7, 2020

It is true that the national stockpile was not designed to handle a simultaneous crisis in all 50 states, but those tons of supplies that Trump gave away could be saving American lives right now. The first responders on the front lines of the epidemic would love to have tons of masks coming their way.

Every single ventilator that Trump sent to China could be used to save American lives now and in the future.

It isn’t Obama’s fault that Trump shut down the White House Pandemic Office and gave away US supplies. Those were all bad decisions by this president.

The reason why the US is the epicenter of the global coronavirus epidemic and the domestic economy is collapsed is Donald Trump.

