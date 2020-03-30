Joe Biden Says “The President Needs to Be Honest” and “Follow the Science” in New Podcast

Former Vice President Joe Biden has urged President Donald Trump to be honest and listen to science. The Democrat made the remarks in his new podcast.

Biden debuted the ‘Here’s the Deal’ podcast on Monday. He hopes it will help him keep in touch with voters during Coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s critical for the President not to resort to fear-mongering and also baseless downplaying or lying about the situation,” Biden said.

“The President needs to be honest, needs to follow the science, needs to be transparent with the American people.”

Not a joke, folks, we just launched our new podcast. It’s called "Here's the Deal." For our first episode, I sat down with Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, for a discussion on COVID-19. Listen at https://t.co/t11Fa0TZjc or wherever you get your podcasts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2020

Biden explained why he had launched a podcast in the middle of a global pandemic.

“First, I’m recording this podcast to connect with all of you instead of traveling across the country as I have been doing most of the last year,” he said.

“It’s just not worth it to go out there and take a chance of getting sick and further spreading the virus.”

In the first 20-minute episode, Biden interviewed Ron Klain. Klain is his former chief of staff and was Ebola czar during the Obama administration.

President Trump and his allies have recently criticized Klain because of his outspoken criticism of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Biden addressed his listeners directly as part of his strategy to continue campaigning despite the limits imposed by Coronavirus measures.

“Why am I doing this?” he said. “So we can keep talking to each other. We can’t hold rallies anymore, but we’re not gathering in big public spaces.”

“We’re living in the new normal, but I want you to know that I’m with you and I’m on your side and we’re going to get through this together as a country.”

Biden recorded the podcast from his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

