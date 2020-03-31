CNN Refuses To Air Trump Propaganda At Coronavirus Briefing

5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

CNN became the first cable news network not to air Trump’s comments at the coronavirus briefing. Instead, the network began its coverage when Dr. Brix was speaking.

The change was noted on Twitter:

CNN not carrying Trump's briefing live. Good for them. No one stopping them from covering, verifying & reporting news out of it if there is any. MSNBC & Fox carrying; only CBS of the broadcast nets (in NYC). — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 31, 2020

The American people missed nothing by CNN not airing Trump’s opening remarks.

Here is a piece of what Trump said:

Reminder: We live tweet these clips to fact check them. Trump makes claims about "large numbers" of ventilators being sent to states with no specifics. This is why the briefing shouldn't be televised. Trump is making a political case for his response. pic.twitter.com/vMkK8CuNse — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 31, 2020

As I pointed out in the tweet above, there is no reason for the networks to be showing Trump’s opening statement. He provides no information and spends his time pushing political spin about how great his administration’s response to the crisis has been.

The coverage should begin with medical experts and scientists.

The American people would be better served if the Trump propaganda portion of the briefing was not televised.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook