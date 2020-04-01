Susan Rice Says Trump “Can’t Stomach Strong Black Women” After His Encounter with Reporter

Former national security adviser Susan Rice criticized President Donald Trump after he told PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor to “be nice” and not “threatening” at a coronavirus briefing, saying he “can’t stomach strong black women.”

You go, girl. Pathetic when insecure men can’t stomach strong black women. https://t.co/ExjC9z5p1J — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 30, 2020

Earlier, Alcindor pressed Trump on some of his prior statements regarding medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting they don’t actually need. You said New York might not need 30,000 …” she began.

“I didn’t say that,” Trump said. (This was a lie. Trump recently downplayed the need for ventilators after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo requested them, saying, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”)

“Why don’t you people act… why don’t you act in a little more positive, it’s always trying to get you, get you, get you. And you know what? That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore,” Trump continued. “Be nice, don’t be threatening, don’t be threatening, be nice.”

Alcindor later tweeted about the encounter, saying: “I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job.”

She added: “My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward.”