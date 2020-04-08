Trump Says Horror of Coronavirus ‘Must Be Quickly Forgotten’ As Deaths Mount

233 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Trump says the U.S. should quickly forget about Coronavirus once the country is reopened. He took to Twitter to make the claim as deaths from the disease reached a new record yesterday.

“Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten,” Trump said.

“Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!”

Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump acknowledged that many Americans have lost loved ones but seemed to dismiss the mortality rate.

“FLATTENING OF THE CURVE!” he wrote.

Trump’s comments come as the U.S. recorded the most deaths on a single day so far. On Tuesday, 1,858 people died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More deaths are expected as the WHO has warned that the fight against Covid-19 is not over. The Trump administration’s original estimates put the death toll at between 100,000 and 240,000.

The death toll has since been revised down to 60,000 but this would still be a devastating loss for those affected and the nation generally.

Trump also defended his daily briefings, which have seen him attack journalists and spread misinformation.

“The Radical Left Democrats have gone absolutely crazy that I am doing daily Presidential News Conferences. They actually want me to STOP!” he said.

He then bragged his briefings are getting “Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale” type numbers.

