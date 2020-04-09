Trump Wants To Put Jared And Ivanka On Panel To Revive The Economy

Trump wants to put his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son in law Jared Kushner on a White House panel that will be in charge of reviving the U.S. economy.

Bloomberg News reported:

The White House is considering whether to create a working group focused on reviving the U.S. economy after the coronavirus pandemic eases, and whether the panel should include private-sector representatives.

The discussions are in their early stages, according to three people familiar with the matter. Administration officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and the director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, may be involved, the people said.

Meadows has also asked Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump to join the group, one person said. All of the people spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are ongoing.

There could be no representatives from business or labor or Trump’s economy working. Instead, the panel will consist of a non-economist who is quite possibly the worst economic thinker in America (Larry Kudlow) and various other Trump family and administration officials.

Ivanka Trump has popped up at White House events on the Payroll Protection Act, and Jared Kushner is shadow running the coronavirus response, so they are already leading a failed effort against the virus that is an international embarrassment.

Instead of the expert leadership that the country needs, America is getting more Jared and Ivanka.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook