Obama Drops The Hammer On Trump While Endorsing Joe Biden

President Obama delivered a strong nearly 12-minute endorsement of Joe Biden, while in the process burying Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

Obama said, “Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now.”

Video:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Obama later added a brutal burial of Trump by praising Biden:

Joe helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now. He helped me restore America’s standing and leadership in the world on the other threats of our time, like nuclear proliferation and climate change.

Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And I know he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government, and know how to work with our allies, and who will always put the American people’s interests above their own.

Former President Obama didn’t need to mention Trump’s name. By contrasting all of Biden’s attributes with what is completely missing in the current president, he sent a loud an.d clear message to voters.

Obama put to bed one of Trump’s favorite conspiracies with a strong endorsement of his former vice president.

Joe Biden is everything that Trump isn’t and will never be. Barack Obama is ready to lead the charge to elect Joe Biden to be the next President Of The United States.

