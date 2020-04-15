Democrat Maxine Waters Claims Trump Is ‘Slow Walking America to Dictatorship’

President Trump’s actions are leading the U.S. toward dictatorship, a senior Democrat has said. Congresswoman Maxine Waters slammed the President for opposing vote by mail and warned Americans to ‘beware.’

Waters has been a harsh critic of Trump’s and she didn’t hold back in a 4 am tweet on Wednesday.

“People beware! ” Waters wrote. “Trump is slow walking America to dictatorship.”

“Press attacks, owns AG Barr, controlling our courts including Supreme Court, firing inspector generals, complimenting Putin & Kim Jong Un, now trying to defund US Postal Service, & opposing vote by mail!”

Waters has been highly critical of President Trump’s response to the Coronavirus. She sent a series of tweets on Tuesday condemning his approach and calling for more to be done.

She focused on news reports that stimulus checks to Americans will be delayed because Trump has insisted on placing his signature on them.

“People may think it’s a BOGUS check from a BOGUS president!” Waters remarked.

“If that is not enough, commandeering medical equipment meant for first responders, doctors, nurses & health personnel,” Waters went on.

She accused Trump of “recommending untested medicine, claiming authority to determine when to open up schools & when COVID19 is no longer a threat.”

Trump and Waters have a history. The President has launched stinging attacks on the California Democrat in the past.

“Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party,” he tweeted in 2018.

