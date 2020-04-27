White House Press Secretary: Trump Works So Hard He’s Too Busy to Eat

The White House Press Secretary has become the latest official to claim the President works so hard that he forgets to eat. The claim comes as Donald Trump tweeted criticism of the media.

Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Monday that President Trump is working day and night during the Coronavirus crisis. She repeated claims made in a New York Post article that he often has no time for lunch.

McEnany raised White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ claim that he’s worried about Trump getting enough to eat.

“His concern is making sure he gets a bite to eat here and there,” McEnany said.

Watch the video:

We all witnessed Trump's full-day Twitter meltdown yesterday and yet Kayleigh McEnany is on Fox News trying to convince you he's too busy to eat pic.twitter.com/KeayIXZVBF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020

“So, you’ve gotta put that into context. First of all, of course we are concerned for America’s workers.”

“Of course we are concerned for all of those who have lost loved ones. That is the preeminent concern of this White House.”

“Make no mistake about it. It’s why I watch this president get up early in the morning and work late into the evening to ensure to that end America’s workers get paid and American lives are protected,” McEnany said.

Claims like McEnany’s were met with incredulity over the weekend. Meadows, a former Republican Congressman, also said Trump was too busy to eat.

“I can tell you that the biggest concern I have as a new chief of staff is making sure he gets some time to get a quick bite to eat,” Meadows said.

“If he gets more than 10 minutes of time in a given day I haven’t seen in the five weeks I’ve been here.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter