Dr. Fauci Warns a Second Coronavirus Wave Is “Inevitable” and U.S. Could Have a “Bad Winter”

A second wave of Coronavirus is inevitable, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The severity of a the virus in the fall and winter will depend on what actions are taken now.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN that we must take the correct steps to reduce the risk of the virus in the coming months.

“If by that time we have put into place all of the countermeasures that you need to address this, we should do reasonably well,” Fauci said.

“If we don’t do that successfully, we could be in for a bad fall and a bad winter.”

Fauci warned that lifting restrictions too quickly could “get us right back in the same boat that we were a few weeks ago” and lead to many more deaths.

“The truth is that we’re going in the right direction,” Fauci said.

“But we need to continue to partner in a very active collaborative way with the states, we need to help them the same way they need to do the execution.”

Fauci said on Tuesday that a second wave of the virus is definitely coming. He’s warned that the U.S. shouldn’t reopen the economy too soon as this would risk lives.

“It’s inevitable that the Coronavirus will return next season,” Fauci said.

“When it does, how we handle it, will determine our fate.”

Some states have already moved to lift lockdown restrictions, while Republican figures have criticized the public health measures and Democratic governors who’ve introduced them.

President Donald Trump has been clamoring to restart the economy for weeks and recently suggested reopening the schools.

