Trump’s Press Secretary Has Voted By Mail In Every Election Since 2010

Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has defended Trump’s attacks on voting by mail, but she has voted by mail in every election that she participated in since 2010.

The Tampa Bay Times reported:

But, also like her boss, McEnany has taken advantage of its convenience time and time again.

In fact, the Tampa native has voted by mail in every Florida election she has participated in since 2010, according to a Tampa Bay Times review of her voting history. Most recently, she voted by mail in the state’s March 2020 presidential primary, just as Trump did after he made Florida his new permanent home.

….

Meanwhile, McEnany, a graduate of South Tampa’s Academy of the Holy Names and a Davis Islands homeowner, has voted by mail 11 times over the last 10 years.

Trump has been on a rampage and threatening retaliation against Twitter for fact-checking his lie-filled tweets about voting by mail. However, Trump, his wife, and his press secretary have all voted by mail with zero concern about voter fraud.

Vote by mail has been a backbone of the Republican get out the vote effort for years. Democrats do well in early voting, and Republicans have traditionally fared well in states like Florida with mail voting.

If the Trump administration wants to play this game on mail voting, hypocrisy will be found everywhere, because there is no truth to Trump’s claims about mail voting and voter fraud.

The truth is that the Trump administration is only opposed to mail voting when Democrats do it.

