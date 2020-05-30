Trump Openly Fantasizes About Unleashing Dogs And Weapons On George Floyd Protesters

Donald Trump continued to stoke the flames of violence on Saturday morning by openly fantasizing about unleashing dogs and weapons on D.C. protesters.

In a series of tweets, Trump praised the Secret Service after the White House went on lockdown Friday night amid protests over the murder of George Floyd.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service]. They were not only totally professional, but very cool,” the president tweeted, as if he was a third grader watching an action movie.

He continued, “Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

America doesn’t have a president right now

Trump’s Saturday morning tweetstorm about unleashing dogs and weapons on protesters comes after he glorified violence on Friday by saying “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

In typical Trump fashion, he’s eager to talk tough and fan the flames of violence and racism on Twitter, but when he actually has an opportunity – on camera – to calm the country, he’s too much of a coward to step up and do it.

The U.S. was already in the middle of a public health and economic crisis, and now the wound of racial injustice has been torn wide open again after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer.

The American people need a stable, adult president who is going to lead right now, not a spineless internet troll who is only interested in pouring gasoline on this raging fire.

