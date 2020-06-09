The Trump Family Takes 1,000 More Trips Per Year Than The Obamas Did

A new report published this week by a government watchdog organization sheds light on just how much Donald Trump and his family are traveling on the taxpayers’ dime – and it’s far more than the Obamas ever did.

According to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), “A Treasury Department budget document exposed by CREW shows that the Trump family is taking 12 times as many protected trips than the Obama family did, which translates to roughly one thousand more trips per year.”

The report continued, “While we know that many of those trips have been to promote or support Trump Organization business, there are thousands of trips that remain a mystery.”

Before becoming president, Donald Trump liked to attack Barack Obama for his travels, especially when it came to golf outings.

Since he’s been in the White House, though, Trump and his family haven’t shied away from jetting around the globe – or to the president’s properties – at the federal government’s expense, even for matters that apparently have nothing to do with official government business.

Trump Jr. charged taxpayers more than $75,000 for a hunting trip to kill an endangered sheep

In its report, CREW also detailed the cost of a trip Donald Trump Jr. took to Mongolia last summer to hunt an endangered sheep.

The organization found that Trump Jr. charged taxpayers more than $75,000 for the excursion, which was tens of thousands of dollars more than previously disclosed.

The report noted, “Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial trophy hunting trip to Mongolia cost taxpayers nearly $60,000 more than the government previously disclosed, according to documents obtained by CREW after suing over a Freedom of Information Act request.”

The trip cost American taxpayers a total of $76,859.36.

“CREW is still investigating other aspects of the trip, including whether the State Department was involved, and whether Don Jr. was granted a permit from the Interior Department to bring back the sheep carcass,” the report added.

None of this should surprise the American people, particularly as it relates to Donald Trump’s eldest son. After all, it was reported earlier this year that the president’s campaign is funneling $360,000 per year to Don Jr.’s girlfriend and Eric Trump’s wife.

Donald Trump ran for president on a pledge to drain the swamp. Instead, he’s used the presidency to enrich himself, his business and his family.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter