Schwarzenegger: Anyone Politicizing Mask Wearing is “An Absolute Moron”

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said the wearing of masks to protect oneself from coronavirus should not be a political issue, calling anyone subscribing to that mentality “an absolute moron.”

Schwarzenegger’s comments came after California’s health department issued guidance for residents to wear masks when they are inside or in line to enter a public space, among other recommendations. California’s Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was also firm, issuing a public statement saying residents are required to wear face coverings when out in public.

“This is 100% the right move,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

Schwarzenegger later tweeted guidance from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on the wearing of face coverings.

Schwarzenegger has publicly sparred with President Donald Trump more than once. Yesterday, the president sparked controversy for his claim that wearing Armasks “signal disapproval of him.”