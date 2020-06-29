Reddit And Twitch Ban Trump Content For Encouraging Hate

Both Reddit and Twitch have banned content related to President Donald Trump for violating their rules against encouraging hate.

According to The Los Angeles Times:



Twitch, Amazon.com Inc.’s live streaming site, temporarily banned Trump’s account for reposting a 2016 speech in which he characterized Mexicans as rapists and a more recent speech in which he conjured up the image of an evildoer breaking into the house of sleeping woman.

Reddit, a community-based social website, said it banned 2,000 discussion pages, including r/The_Donald for being one of the two biggest violators of rules against promoting hate based on identity.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed.”



Twitch says that the suspension of Trump’s channel will be temporary, but this makes four social media companies including Twitter and even Facebook has taken action against Trump’s hate speech and posting of false and misleading information.

As Trump wades deeper into racist and divisive speech, social media companies are under increasing pressure from both users and advertisers not to turn a blind eye toward Trump’s tactics.

As Brooklyn Dad Defiant! tweeted, Twitch and Reddit have taken stronger action against Trump than his own party:

Twitch and Reddit have done more to punish trump for his hateful comments than any elected GOP officials. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 29, 2020

Republicans won’t stand up to Trump, but he isn’t going to get a free pass to use social media to poison the electorate in 2020.

The American people are speaking and social media companies are being forced to take action to reject Trump’s hate speech.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook