Trump Lashes Out After Princeton Drops Woodrow Wilson’s Name from Policy Center

President Donald Trump lashed out after Princeton University removed former president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school. The school cited Wilson’s “racist thinking and policies” in its decision.

“Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport,” he continued, referring to Orange County Democrats who want to change the name of John Wayne Airport after a video of “racist and bigoted statements” Wayne made in a 1971 interview saying that he “believes” in white supremacy resurfaced.

“Incredible stupidity!” the president added.

“We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe that Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combatting the scourge of racism in all its forms,” Princeton’s Board of Trustees wrote in a letter explaining its decision to rename the building. The board pointed out that Wilson segregated the nation’s civil service after decades of integration.

Students had demanded the name change in a letter circulated last week.