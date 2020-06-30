Biden Says Trump Is Guilty Of Dereliction Of Duty If He Didn’t Read Russia Bounty Briefing

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Joe Biden said that Trump was guilty of dereliction of duty if he was briefed on the Russian bounty, but didn’t read it.

Biden said:

But if what I have heard over the last week and the recent reporting that it was in the PDB, the Presidential Daily Brief, the presidential daily brief is something I read every single day as vice president. The president read it every day. I was briefed every morning before I got to the white house and then again. So the idea that somehow he didn’t know or isn’t being briefed, it is a dereliction of duty if that’s the case. And if he was briefed and nothing was done about this, that’s a dereliction of duty.

I guess the best way for me to end this is, I was talking to my wife Jill, and I don’t see her get outraged very often. She started asking, Joe, what would you have done if Beau was still in harm’s way and this information came out and the president — Beau was my son. I’m sorry. I apologize. He served in Iraq for a year in the army. But if he’d been in Afghanistan, what are those parents thinking out there? What are those sons and daughters, husbands and wives thinking? It’s an absolute dereliction of duty if any of this is even remotely true.

Video:

Video:

The evidence and reports are mounting that Trump was briefed on the Russian bounty that was placed on US troops in Afghanistan. The White House knew about the bounty in 2019 and tried to keep it a secret. Biden is right not reading the briefing is a dereliction of duty. The president takes an oath to protect the country, and Trump violated his oath when he ignored intelligence that Russia had put a price on the heads of US troops.

