Bill Barr Is Systematically Removing U.S. Attorneys Connected To Trump Investigations

While the country is distracted by a public health and economic crisis, Attorney General William Barr is systematically removing U.S. attorneys who are connected to investigations that touch on Donald Trump and his shady associates.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Department of Justice was considering replacing the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn with an ally of Barr. CNN noted that this particular post “wields significant influence by virtue of its jurisdiction and recently has investigated individuals close to President Donald Trump.”

The push by Barr to install one of his buddies comes after he forced Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York, out of his position.

As Rachel Maddow pointed out on Thursday, Barr appears to be methodically removing powerful U.S. attorneys connected to investigations that involve Trump.

“Today’s news isn’t a rerun,” the MSNBC host said. “Bill Barr, one by one, has been picking off those U.S. attorneys and removing them from their posts.”

Video:

Maddow said:

We don’t know whatever happened to the Rudy Giuliani investigation. We know that Lev and Igor’s trial has been delayed until after the November election, but what’s going on between the attorney general and these ongoing cases touching the president? I mean, we’ve seen a lot of this, right? But today’s news isn’t a rerun. This isn’t — they just keep doing the same play over and over again. It’s recursive news. I mean, Bill Barr has now taken out the U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., he’s taken out the U.S. Attorney in SDNY. He has now taken out as of tonight the U.S. Attorney in EDNY. These are all the major prosecutors offices basically in the country where there are major ongoing prosecutions and investigations touching on the president, his businesses, his inaugural, his campaign personnel, and all the myriad fallout from the Russian effort to help Trump in the last election. Bill Barr, one by one has been picking off those U.S. attorneys and removing them from their posts.

Bill Barr isn’t even pretending anymore

As America devolves further into crisis under the incompetent leadership of Donald Trump, Bill Barr isn’t even pretending to be a legitimate attorney general – not that he ever was.

As I wrote last month, Barr is Trump’s new fixer, not America’s attorney general. From day one, he’s helped shield this corrupt president, whether it’s whitewashing the Mueller report, meddling in Trump-related SDNY cases, or pushing the president’s crackpot conspiracy theories,

William Barr might be the head of the Justice Department, but there is nothing just about what he’s doing.

