Trump Throws A Fit After Getting Busted For Playing Nearly 3 Times More Golf Than Obama

Trump threw a fit on Sunday after getting called out for his frequent golfing, but he has played nearly three times more golf than Barack Obama.

Trump tweeted:

…rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Obama made 102 trips to the golf course, while Trump has made 276 trips to the golf course as president, with the vast majority of those trips being to Trump-owned properties, which means that Donald Trump makes money off of the taxpayers while he golfs. The numbers are staggering. Trump has played golf every 4.92 days as president, while Obama golfed an average of every 8.77 days over eight years.

Amid a pandemic, Trump has not slowed down his golfing habit. Trump also has a notoriously light work schedule that usually runs from 11 AM-4 PM, and some of that time has built-in “executive time” which Trump uses for tweeting or talking to his friends on the phone.

With only a 4-5 hour workday on 4-5 days per week, Trump does spend almost as much time golfing as he does doing his job. Trump has golfed for days on end as president

Trump has spent more than three centuries worth of presidential salary on golf, and as Americans are dying, nothing is stopping him from robbing the taxpayers blind.

