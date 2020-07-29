Peter Navarro Attacks Dr. Fauci Again in Car Crash CNN Interview

Advertisements

Peter Navarro doubled down on criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday during a contentious interview on CNN. He also defended the use of an unproven Coronavirus drug.

The White House economic adviser repeatedly clashed with CNN’s John Berman on issues like Fauci, hydroxychloroquine and even the pointlessness of their conversation.

Berman asked Navarro about the doctor President Donald Trump praised he believes sex with demons causes illness and that alien DNA is used in medical treatments. Navarro tried to dismiss the issue.

“I know you’re having fun,” Navarro said.

“Oh God, I’m not having fun with this,” Berman replied, “I’m deadly serious. My question is : Why lean on Stella Immanuel to make a medical point?”

Navarro tried to avoid the question and pivot to hydroxychloroquine, but Berman pressed him.

“I have absolutely nothing to say about that,” Navarro said. “I know nothing about her. And if you want to use me as a prop to play her clips.”

He then pushed the drug the President touted yesterday, before attacking Fauci for explaining that it was not a treatment for Coronavirus.

Watch part of the interview:

so, Peter Navarro's latest interview on CNN was a bit of a trainwreck pic.twitter.com/l4iyFK4uV3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2020

“I stand by it,” Navarro said. “I’m sitting on millions of doses of it.”

“Back in January, when I said there was probably going to be a pandemic and Dr. Fauci there wasn’t, who was right?” Navarro said.

“In February when I said that we could maybe get a vaccine by the end of the year, and Dr. Fauci was on ABC news saying it would take a year, a year-and-a-half to develop and another year and a half to manufacture, who looks like they’re going to be right on that?”

The conversation degenerated from there, with Navarro claiming Berman had said things the CNN anchor denied saying, while both sniped at each other for several minutes.

