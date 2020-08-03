Stacey Abrams Warns Trump Will “Steal the Vote by Undermining the Postal Service”

Advertisements

Stacey Abrams has suggested that Donald Trump may try to steal the election by refusing to help the U.S. Postal Service, which is currently facing the possibility of financial ruin.

The Democratic and vice presidential contender told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that letting the Postal Service go to the wall would severely impact mail-in ballots.

“We will not be able to effectively count the votes of every eligible American because he’s doing his best to undermine our confidence in the process, but worst he’s doing best to actually steal the vote by undermining the postal service,” Abrams said.

Advertisements

“Unfortunately his partisan leader that he’s put in charge of the post office is doing his best to undermine one of the core pillars of our society, which is our ability to communicate.”

President Trump has shown unwillingness to bail out the Postal Service as Congress has scrambled to provide a relief package. The institution has made severe cuts that could affect voting in November.

Abrams also highlighted Trump’s repeated attacks on vote-by-mail, which have also irked some Republicans. He’s also suggested delaying the election to prevent non-existent fraud.

“By invoking the notion that we cannot hold an election cuts against hundreds of years of history,” Abrams said.

“We had elections during the Civil War, during the Spanish flu, and we can have an election this time.”

“Absentee ballots work, as he admits, and that’s the exact same thing as mail-in ballots, vote-by-mail, it’s all the same job,” Abrams said.

“And the job that he has is to make sure we have a postal service that can actually deliver the votes to our election officials.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter