Trump Claims Mail-In Ballots Are Safe in Florida Because of Its “Great Republican Governor”

Donald Trump has claimed that voting by mail is safe in Florida because the governor is a Republican. The President has been at pains to explain why mail-in ballots should be used in that state but not others.

Trump has railed against mail-in ballots, to the dismay of some Republicans, but recently stressed that voting by mail was completely safe in the crucial swing state of Florida.

The President cited past and present Republican leadership in the state to justify this apparent contradiction.

“Florida’s got a great Republican governor. And it had a great Republican governor,” Trump said.

He’s referring to Governor Ron DeSantis and former Governor (now Senator) Rick Scott.

“Two great governors. And over a long period of time they’ve been able to get the absentee ballots done extremely professionally,” he said.

“They’re so well run. Florida’s a very well run state.”

“Low taxes, low everything. They’ve done a great job. Really a great job. And the two governors, between the both of them, they’ve really got a great system of absentee ballots and even in the case of mail-in ballots.”

Florida is crucial to Trump’s reelection and many in the GOP are worried his attacks on mail-in ballots will discourage their voters from using them.

