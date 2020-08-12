Jared Kushner And Kanye West Are Colluding To Hurt Joe Biden

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Kayne West had a private meeting with Jared Kushner in the clearest signal yet that the rapper’s presidential campaign is about hurting Biden.

The New York Times reported:

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, met privately last weekend with Kanye West, the rapper who has filed petitions to get on the November ballots for president in several states.

The meeting took place in Colorado, where Mr. Kushner was traveling with his wife, Ivanka Trump, those familiar with the meeting said. Mr. West had been camping in Colorado with his family, and afterward flew to Telluride to meet with Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump, but was not accompanied by his wife, Kim Kardashian West, those with knowledge of the meeting said.

When The Times pressed him in a follow-up interview about the meeting, West ranted about African-American women and abortions.

No matter who has the title of campaign manager, Jared Kushner is the person who is running the Trump presidential campaign. Republican operatives have been trying to get West on the ballot in swing states. The plan has been very clear. The Trump campaign is trying to use West to create a third party effect that would steal votes from Biden and all Trump to squeak by in critical swing states.

The problem is that Kayne West isn’t the Green Party. Early polling has shown that West takes votes away from Trump, not Biden. West only gets 2% of the vote and doesn’t move the needle in the Trump/Biden match-up.

Trump is trying to cheat any way that he can, and that includes running his pal Kanye to try to take African-American votes away from Biden/Harris.

