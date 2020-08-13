Kushner on Kayne Meetings: We Just Talked About General Politics

173 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

With all the crazy things that have occured in 2020, Kanye West’s attempt at politics is among the craziest. While he long been one of the few celebrity supporters of Donald Trump, few could have expected it could have gone as far as the rapper running for President.

West cannot even get on enough ballots to accrue 270 electoral votes, so the the decision to run was a bit strange. But it’s now become clear that the performer is only running to try and take votes from Joe Biden.

And this attempt at taking votes from the Democrats is being done in conjunction with the GOP. It was recently reported that this con-job also includes the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner was asked about the relationship between him and the rapper on Thursday. “Kanye’s been a friend of mine for — I’ve known him for about 10 years.”

The aide to Donald Trump continued: “We both happened to be in Colorado, and we got together and we had a great discussion about a lot of things. He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing. But again there’s a lot of issues that the president has championed that he admires.”

The White House and GOP plan to pull black votes away from Democrats does not seem to be a strong strategy thus far. During his first “campaign rally”, West blasted Harriet Tubman. And a recent survey conducted by Politico/Morning Consult, showed the rapper to only be garnering 2% of the African American vote.