John Kasich Preemptively Destroys Trump’s Attacks On Biden

635 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Republican former Ohio Gov. John Kasich wrecked Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden as being taken by the “radical left” at the Democratic convention.

Kasich said:

But what we do know is that we can do better than what we have been seeing today for sure. And I know that Joe Biden, with his experience and his wisdom and his decency, can bring us together to help us find that better way. I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat.

Advertisements

They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man. Reasonable, faithful, respectful. And, you know, no one pushes Joe around. Joe Biden is a man for our times, times that call for all of us to take off our partisan hats and put our nation first for yourselves and of course for our children. When America chooses the right path and pulls together like we have done so many times before, we can dream big dreams and we can see the top of the mountain as the United States of America with a soul that is a beacon of freedom to the entire world.

Video:

John Kasich preemptively takes apart Trump's claims that Joe Biden is going to turn "radical left." #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/bHpdbgeiUH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 18, 2020

Kasich has shared the stage with Trump and he preemptively took apart Trump’s claims that Biden is not his own man and is going to be run by the “radical left.” None of this is true. Kasich was right, The election is about the character of the candidate. Americans have learned that the character of the person in the office can shape the presidency.

Kasich took down Trump’s biggest false claim and failed effort to define Joe Biden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook