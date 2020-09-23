Surgeon General Says COVID-19 “Doesn’t Care About Your Politics” as Trump Holds Packed Rallies

Advertisements

The Surgeon General has warned that Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate based on a person’s political beliefs as Donald Trump continues to downplay the disease at his rallies.

Jerome Adams mentioned the President’s rallies during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday but declined to criticize them. Instead, he explained that politics didn’t change how the virus behaves toward people.

“I’ve got Democrats who want me to condemn people who are out at the presidential rallies, I’ve got Republicans who want me to condemn people who are going to vigils,” Adams said.

Watch the video:

U.S. Surgeon General on Pres. Trump’s packed campaign rallies as the coronavirus crisis as the death toll tops 200,000: “The virus doesn’t care about your politics.”

@Surgeon_General@GStephanopouloshttps://t.co/3DjPiVb0zF pic.twitter.com/FkNCWFbU0D — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 23, 2020

“At the end of the day the virus doesn’t care about your politics, it doesn’t care what you’re going out for. It only cares if you’re following public health measures,” he said.

The President has been holding large campaign rallies where many if not most of the attendees have not worn masks or practiced social distancing in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

In fact, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat of COVID-19 at the rallies, while he’s rarely appeared in public wearing a mask himself.

“It affects elderly people. Elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects. That’s it,” Trump told an Ohio rally on Monday.

“You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young [dies]. Below the age of 18, like, nobody.”

“They have a strong immune system, who knows. You look — take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing,” he said.

