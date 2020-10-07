Roided Up Trump Melts Down And Announces He’s Running Against The Media

Advertisements

Polling shows Trump getting trounced by former Vice President Joe Biden, so he deemed the media the real opposition party.

Trump tweeted:

THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE REAL OPPOSITION PARTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump also ranted about a coup against him in 2016 when he wasn’t president:

NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT CAUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT, IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE! https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump is showing his panic. He is frantically trying to push all of the buttons that get his based riled up because he is losing the election. Trump is a one-hit-wonder who, on his way out the door is playing the only song that he is known for.

Donald Trump has been struggling to get free media coverage for his campaign outside of Fox News, as the billions of dollars in free media that he enjoyed in 2016 have largely dried up. In this current landscape, it makes zero sense for the President to attack the press.

COVID and roid rage has consumed Trump. It looks increasingly likely that he can’t win an election against Joe Biden, so he tries to save his presidency by demonizing the free press.

