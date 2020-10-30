Idaho Lieutenant Governor Criticizes Coronavirus Restrictions in Video for Libertarian Group

Advertisements

Idaho Lieutenant Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) criticizes coronavirus restrictions in a video for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a libertarian organization that claims Idaho’s leadership is infringing on individual liberties to battle a pandemic that “may or may not be occurring.”

“We recognize that all of us are by nature, free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights,” McGeachin says in the video. She can be seen taking a gun, placing it on top of a Bible, and smiling. “Among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property and pursuing happiness and securing safety.”

You can watch the video below.

Idaho officials say large gatherings are fueling the spread of the virus in the state.

“It’s really in those social settings — it’s sporting events, it’s going to church, it’s community events, it’s being in a car with people that aren’t in your household,” Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, told The Idaho State Journal. “I think what happens there is we tend to be familiar at those events and we tend to forget to follow those couple simple things. And we end up sitting closer than six feet, without face coverings. And that’s where that happens.”

“We can still do those things, but they have to be done safely,” he added. “And particularly when it’s familiar, when it’s friends and family, it’s really easy to let your guard down.

“My fellow Idahoans, we are in a crisis with our health care system in Idaho due to the pandemic,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said this week as coronavirus cases continued to rise across the state. “I sincerely hope that some people have passed the point of thinking the pandemic is not real or is not a big deal, or that their personal actions don’t really affect anything.”

McGeachin denounced the action in a Facebook post.

“I am disappointed that the governor believes our state needs to impose more restrictions on our already struggling businesses and limit the choice of individuals regarding their gatherings. Respecting individual liberty and property rights must remain the foundation of all policy decisions in our state,” she said.

She further claimed that “Instead of working with stakeholders to implement strategies to expand our treatment capacity, our state is moving towards more top-down control over our businesses and citizens” and railed against “the draconian tactics of liberal municipalities that have only proven to make matters worse.”