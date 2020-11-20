Rich People Don’t Have it Easy Says Multi-Millionaire Sean Hannity

Advertisements

Anchors on cable news networks make an awful lot of money. CNN’s Anderson Cooper makes a reported $12 million each year. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow also does quite well, pulling in $7 million a year.

But no anchor comes anywhere close to ratings king Sean Hannity. According to a 2020 piece from The Street, Fox News pays its top anchor an astounding $40 million each year.

Still, the Fox News anchor wants his fans to know that life isn’t all that rosy. During his Friday show, Hannity told his audience:

“You know, because, what you do is you’re learning from stars, Hollywood people, famous people, athletes about success and I don’t know anybody that ever walks this earth that has it easy. You know, you say, ‘Oh, rich people have it easy.’ There’s nobody that I know that gets through this life without pain, without difficulty, without striving, without suffering, without things being hard. I don’t care what it is, but for whatever it is, we all go through that.”

In the coming years, Hannity may get even richer. Fox News is, at this point, the leader in Conservative media. But for many years, they have gone without competition. Donald Trump has recently been promoting Fox competitors OAN and Newsmax.

There is also a rumor out there that Trump could be looking to start his own pay per view media service. All 3 networks could be looking to poach Hannity which might raise his current salary even higher.