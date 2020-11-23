Emily Murphy Caves And Ends Her Obstruction Of Biden Transition

Advertisements

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy has finally issued the letter of ascertainment that Joe Biden won the election and the transition can begin.

Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “The GSA Administrator has ascertained President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the apparent winners of the election, providing the incoming Administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies. In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies.”

Murphy’s decision to begin the transition came after House Democrats threatened her with a subpoena if she did not appear before them and testify tomorrow, and the state of Michigan certified Joe Biden as the winner of their election.

Trump had no path left to the presidency and he was unable to block Biden’s transition for any longer. It is clear that Donald Trump lost, and Emily Murphy had to begin the transition, or explain herself to Congress and the nation.

There will be no coup. The Biden presidency will begin on January 20, 2021.

